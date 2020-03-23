'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump

Posted
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious disease is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.
02:07
02:10
01:37
01:58
01:11
02:02
01:10
01:29
00:53
01:49
01:11
02:03
01:37
01:43
01:32
01:53
01:33
01:20
02:02
01:46
01:07
01:43
01:47
02:15
01:12
01:01
01:27
01:01
00:50
00:43
00:53
01:07
01:00
01:47
00:50
01:36
01:53
02:01
01:20
02:07
01:24
06:53
00:48
01:20
01:11
01:42
00:51
01:47
01:31
01:23
00:52
01:29
04:37
02:07
01:38
01:04
01:37
01:54
05:09
01:15
01:58
01:31
02:07
01:29
01:55
02:03
01:43
01:27
01:36
01:37
01:49
01:44
01:29
01:03
01:48
01:04
01:20
01:24
01:09
01:08
00:47
01:44
00:51
01:25
02:15
02:15
01:29
00:41
01:07
00:55
01:19
01:50
02:12
01:50
00:56
02:35
00:31
00:31
01:28
01:18
01:35
02:16
02:05
01:11
00:46
01:31
01:05
01:14
00:46
01:18
00:57
01:29
01:08
03:16
01:10
01:24
01:10
00:58
01:05
00:40