Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro tweets negative COVID-19 test

Posted

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after weeks quarantined in his residence due to an infection. Olivia Chan reports.

Featured

Innovations

20 Stories35 Minutes

Breakingviews

20 Stories93 Minutes
Editor’s pick
Business
Tech
Entertainment
Oddly Enough

World

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up