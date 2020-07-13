Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up

World

Trapped between conflict and climate change

Posted

Herders like Boubacar Moukaila are caught between climate change, which has made grazing land too dry for his livestock, and conflict, which prevents him from travelling elsewhere to find fertile pastures. Angela Ukomadu reports.

Featured

Innovations

20 Stories33 Minutes

Breakingviews

20 Stories77 Minutes
Editor’s pick
Business
Tech
Entertainment
Oddly Enough

World

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up