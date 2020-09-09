Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Climate change threatens Cyprus's sea turtles

Hatched baby sea turtles on the island of Cyprus struggling to crawl to the sea now face the added threat of climate change as they dig their way out of nests in the sand, scientists say.

