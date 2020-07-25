Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Portland protesters continue clashes with armed federal agents

Federal agents fired tear gas canisters at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in downtown Portland early Saturday amid growing scrutiny over the use of border patrol officers in the city. This report produced by Jonah Green.

