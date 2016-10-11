DUBAI Oct 11 The chief executive of Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) expects the bank's earnings
performance in the second half of this year to be similar to the
opening six months of 2016.
The bank reported a 6.9 percent increase in profit in the
first quarter of 2016, but its earnings only grew by 1 percent
in the three months to June 30.
Tirad al-Mahmoud also told Reuters in an interview on
Tuesday that loan growth would likely remain in single digits in
both 2016 and 2017, and that the bank had no capital-raising
plans.
The emirate's largest Islamic bank will look at a number of
overseas expansion opportunities from 2017 onwards, with Turkey,
Algeria and Saudi Arabia among the markets that ADIB would be
interested in, Mahmoud added.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)