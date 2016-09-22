PARIS, Sept 22 French waste and water group Suez has acquired an additional 10.85 percent stake in Italian environmental services group Acea from construction and publishing group Caltagirone, it said on Thursday.

As a result of the deal, Suez will hold 23.33 percent of the capital of Acea, a water, energy and environmental services specialist which is 51 percent owned by the city of Rome.

Suez, in a statement, said that Caltagirone - which received 20 million new Suez shares - will become a long-term Suez shareholder, holding a stake of about 3.5 percent which is subject to a lock-up period of four years. It said Caltagirone has said it may want to boost its Suez stake to 6 percent in coming years.

Suez had announced its plan to increase its stake in Acea in July. The deal makes Suez the largest private shareholder of Acea, after the city of Rome. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)