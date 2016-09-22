PARIS, Sept 22 French waste and water group Suez
has acquired an additional 10.85 percent stake in
Italian environmental services group Acea from
construction and publishing group Caltagirone, it said on
Thursday.
As a result of the deal, Suez will hold 23.33 percent of the
capital of Acea, a water, energy and environmental services
specialist which is 51 percent owned by the city of Rome.
Suez, in a statement, said that Caltagirone - which received
20 million new Suez shares - will become a long-term Suez
shareholder, holding a stake of about 3.5 percent which is
subject to a lock-up period of four years. It said Caltagirone
has said it may want to boost its Suez stake to 6 percent in
coming years.
Suez had announced its plan to increase its stake in Acea in
July. The deal makes Suez the largest private shareholder of
Acea, after the city of Rome.
