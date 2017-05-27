SYDNEY May 27 Adani Enterprises will
get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay
to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia,
Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.
Ministers from the centre-left state government made the
decision on Friday, putting an end to speculation that the
Indian company would be offered concessions on royalties during
the early years of coal production.
“Under this new policy, the Adani Carmichael mine will pay
every cent of royalties in full,” Palaszczuk said in a statement
on Saturday.
“There will be no royalty holiday for the Adani Carmichael
mine.”
Adani said this week its board had deferred a final
investment decision that had been expected by the end of May
because the government had yet to sign off on a royalty
regime.
Adani could not be immediately reached for comment on the
Queensland government’s announcement.
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said Adani would be allowed to
defer payment of royalties provided interest was paid and a
security of payment was in place.
The state government ruled out the use of public money to
subsidise the controversial project or any directly associated
infrastructure.
Adani has battled green groups over the past six years
looking to block what would be Australia's biggest coal mine.
Opponents have argued the coal exports would stoke global
warming and that the project would require a port expansion that
could damage the Great Barrier Reef.
The port expansion is no longer needed as the company has
shrunk the first phase of the mine to 25 million tonnes from 40
million tonnes a year, as it looks to make the mine and rail
project more affordable at around $4 billion, instead of more
than $10 billion.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)