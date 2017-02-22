LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - The Association for Financial Markets
in Europe has urged European lawmakers to quickly agree and
transpose a European Commission proposal implementing TLAC into
Europe to give banks enough time to build their cushions of
loss-absorbing debt.
In a letter dated February 20, AFME called for the European
Commission and Parliament to reach an agreement on the proposal
as a matter of urgency.
The Commission said in a November 2016 legislative proposal
that non-preferred debt would be the most cost-effective way for
banks to comply with the subordination requirements of global
loss-absorbing standards.
However, the European legislative process is notoriously
slow, which could leave banks with very little time to meet the
2019 deadline for the implementation of the global
loss-absorbing capital requirements.
"It is important to note that there is not yet a
well-developed market for explicitly loss-absorbing bank debt in
Europe," said AFME, "and it is important for the legislation to
support the development of a deep and liquid market in these
instruments."
"Agreement on a common creditor hierarchy as soon as
possible is therefore required to facilitate this."
The EC's proposal, which is part of a broader legislative
package and is pencilled in to be transposed in June 2017, is
attempting to harmonise what is becoming a multi-track and
multi-speed senior unsecured market in Europe.
French banks, for example, have been able to power ahead
with issuance of senior non-preferred since the legal framework
allowing that type of issuance was enacted at the end of 2016.
However, other jurisdictions are lagging. Dutch and Spanish
banks for instance are still waiting for the legislative
framework enabling this new style of senior debt.
For those keen to hit the market now, there are ways to get
around the legislative inertia. Santander circumvented the lack
of legal framework by inserting a contractual clause in a €1.5bn
five-year that gives bonds a "second ranking senior" status.
This allowed the trade to comply with the EC proposals. The
contractual features will fall away once the legislative
framework is implemented.
Others such as ING, Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland
have opted for the holding company route to begin meeting the
requirements.
G-SIBs have until 1 January 2019 to comply with their TLAC
requirements, and AFME said any "delay and lack of clarity for
banks and investors could create significant market capacity
concerns due to significant issuance in a compressed period of
time".
The letter was addressed to EC vice-president Valdis
Dombrovskis and the chair of the Parliament's economic and
monetary affairs committee.