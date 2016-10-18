BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI Oct 18 Ahli United Bank of Kuwait launched a $200 million, non-call five perpetual sukuk issue with a reoffer yield of 5.50 percent, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.
The subordinated sukuk were launched at the tight end of guidance of 5.50-5.625 percent; initial price thoughts were 5.75 percent. Citi, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.