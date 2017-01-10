HO CHI MINH CITY Jan 10 VietJet, Vietnam's only
private airline, has the financial backing it needs to finance
the country's biggest ever aircraft order from both Airbus
and Boeing, its founder and chief executive,
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, said.
VietJet, which is expanding its international routes,
announced in May last year that it had ordered 100 Boeing 737
MAX 200 jets - worth $11.3 billion at list prices - and months
later placed a $2.4 billion order with Airbus for 20 A321s.
The carrier had debt of 5 trillion dong ($221.53 million) as
of end-September, Thao said.
The CAPA Centre for Aviation has said that VietJet commands
40 percent of Vietnam's domestic market and it will likely
surpass Vietnam Airlines this year as the country's
biggest domestic carrier.
($1 = 22,570.0000 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)