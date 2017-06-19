PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways does not see any
need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could
instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on
Monday.
Boeing is studying a gap in the market between narrow-body
jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new plane that could
seat 220 to 270 passengers.
But Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al Baker said at the Paris
Airshow that Boeing should not invest billions in a new jet.
"They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they only need to do
some fine-tuning to this (787-8) aircraft and it can be a
perfect middle-size airplane.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)