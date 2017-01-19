DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to set up a fully owned subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements.

Establishing the subsidiary, located in the Cayman Islands, will have no impact on the company's current financial statements, Alawwal said.

Alawwal changed its name from Saudi Hollandi Bank last November. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)