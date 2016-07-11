BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
CHICAGO, July 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing a 10 percent decline in revenue due to lower prices for aluminum and alumina and plant operations that have been curtailed, closed or sold off.
The New York-based company reported second-quarter net income of $135 million or 9 cents per share, down from $140 million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 9 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei