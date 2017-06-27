BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.
Patients given the company's drug, eptinezumab, experienced a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days in both 300 mg and 100 mg dosages.
In the study, patients receiving the 300 mg dosage experienced a reduction of 4.3 days from baseline in monthly migraine days, while those on the 100 mg saw a reduction of 3.9 days. Patients on the placebo experienced an average of 3.2-day reduction.
Migraine affects about 36 million Americans and is considered the 6th most disabling disease in the world characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe headaches accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivities to light and sound.
Alder joins a crowded field of companies racing to develop a new, more effective migraine treatment.
Apart from Alder, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are all developing drugs to target calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, a protein involved in pain-signaling during migraine.
Alder said it expects to complete enrollment later this year in another late-stage trial testing patients with chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
June 28 Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the company cut back on promotions and kept a tight lid on costs.
PARIS, June 28 CME Group will enter the Australian wheat market next month by launching a futures contract based on an export price index calculated by S&P Global Platts, the Chicago-based exchange said on Wednesday.