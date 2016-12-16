Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Super Combined Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 100 2. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 80 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 60 4. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 50 5. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 45 6. Federica Brignone (Italy) 40 7. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 36 8. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 32 9. Rosina Schneeberger (Austria) 29 10. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 26 11. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 24 12. Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 22 13. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 20 14. Tessa Worley (France) 18 15. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 16 16. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 15 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 14 18. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 13 19. Sabrina Maier (Austria) 12 20. Priska Nufer (Switzerland) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 498 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 407 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 393 4. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 345 5. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 289 6. Tessa Worley (France) 258 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 215 8. Nina Loseth (Norway) 210 8=. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 210 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 202 11. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 180 12. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 161 13. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 156 14. Marta Bassino (Italy) 155 15. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 121 16. Federica Brignone (Italy) 119 17. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 109 17=. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 109 19. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 106 20. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 103