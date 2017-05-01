May 1 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, fueled by
demand for its latest Ryzen processors and its graphics chips.
The company's net loss narrowed to $73 million, or 8 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $109
million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18.3 percent to $984 million.
AMD is looking to re-establish itself as a viable competitor
in the global semiconductor market through its Ryzen processors,
targeting the personal computer market, and its Radeon and
FirePro graphics processors.
