Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
Qatar Airways intends to buy a stake worth at least $808 million, American Airlines said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of American Airlines rose 4.8 percent to $50.77 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.