June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.

Qatar Airways intends to buy a stake worth at least $808 million, American Airlines said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of American Airlines rose 4.8 percent to $50.77 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)