US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead broad decline on Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct (Updates to open)
April 26 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as cost controls helped offset a sharp drop in sales of Enbrel, its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis drug.
The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit rose to $2.07 billion, or $2.79 per share, from $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share. Analysts on average expected $3.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.