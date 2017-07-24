FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
South Africa's Amplats posts 55 percent drop in H1 profit
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 24, 2017 / 6:59 AM / in 2 days

South Africa's Amplats posts 55 percent drop in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) interim profits fell 55 percent on lower sales, a stronger rand and tax impairments, the company said on Monday. Amplats headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, fell to 285 cents for the six months ended 30 June from a restated 629 cents per share in the previous period.

This was in line with what the company had flagged to the market.

"The lower earnings were as a direct result of lower sales volume from mined production and a weaker basket price compared to H1 2016," the company said

Amplats, the world's largest producer of the precious metal and a unit of Anglo American, said it recorded attributable post-tax impairments of 2.2 billion rand ($170 million), which also impacted its earnings. ($1 = 12.9142 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.