BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday it would sell its Eagleford Shale assets in South Texas for about $2.3 billion to Sanchez Energy Corporation and Blackstone Group LP.
The divestiture includes about 155,000 net acres mainly located in Dimmit and Webb counties.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.