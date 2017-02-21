LONDON Feb 21 Anglo American will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree a permit for a redesign of the operation, Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Tuesday.

The group hopes it will get regulatory approval for the mine in three to four weeks, but if a satisfactory permit cannot be agreed, "we won't continue going forward with the operation", he told a results presentation.

Anglo said last week it had temporarily suspended operations at the mine after failing to get regulatory approval for the redesign. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)