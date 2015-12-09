BRIEF-Statoil presents $2.4 bln oil/gas projects offshore Norway
* Statoil says the combined capital expenditures for the fields total NOK 19.8 billion ($2.35 billion) (Njord NOK 15.7 billion, and Bauge NOK 4.1 billion)
LONDON Dec 9 Shares in mining company Anglo American fell to another record low on Wednesday, with several brokers cutting their targets on the stock after the company's decision to suspend dividends and restructure its business.
Anglo American shares were down 12.9 percent at 281.80 pence by 0931 GMT, close to a record low of 277.60 pence reached earlier in the session. The stock has fallen by around 75 percent since the start of 2015.
The stock had already hit a prior all-time low on Tuesday after Anglo American announced plans to sell more assets, suspend dividends until the end of 2016 and whittle its business down to three divisions to cope with severe falls in commodity prices.
Credit Suisse analysts wrote on Wednesday that there were still cash flow concerns regarding Anglo American, while Renaissance Capital cut its rating on the company to "hold" from "buy".
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, March 27 British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.