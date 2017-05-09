UPDATE 7-Oil falls to 7-month low on more signs of growing crude glut
* Asian demand growth wobbles (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
NEW DELHI May 9 Saudi Aramco will cut oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
According to the plan, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will cut supplies by a million barrels each to South East Asia, China and Korea, the source, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.
The kingdom will also cut supplies by a little more than 3 million barrels for India and slightly less than a million barrels for Japan, the source added. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Mark Potter)
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in Ecuador.