* EDF to buy min 51 pct, max 75 pct of Areva reactor arm
* EDF says expects to find partners to invest in Areva NP
* EDF says protected from Finland damages claims
* Areva shares open 3 pct higher, EDF 2 pct higher
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, July 30 French state-controlled utility
EDF is buying a majority stake in the reactor business
of nuclear group Areva and will look for partners to
take a minority stake.
The deal is crucial for France, which generates three
quarters of its electricity from nuclear plants and needs to
keep Areva alive in order to service its existing reactor fleet,
as well as supporting its large nuclear industry with export
contracts.
EDF said on Thursday it would buy between 51 percent and 75
percent of Areva's reactor arm Areva NP, while Areva would keep
a maximum 25 percent. Areva said separately it would sell at
least 75 percent of Areva NP to EDF for about 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion).
EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters that if EDF finds
no other partners to invest in Areva NP it could end up with 75
percent, but potential partners had already signaled their
interest.
"We expect that we will end up with a tripartite situation
in which EDF owns 51 percent, Areva 25 percent and one or more
partners the rest," Levy said on a conference call.
EDF said in a statement that Areva NP was valued at 2.7
billion euros for the entire unit, adding the two firms would
also set up an 80-20 percent EDF-Areva joint venture for the
design of new nuclear reactors.
"This is a structural change in the French nuclear reactor
industry. From now on there will be only one strategic
leadership, one single product policy, and only one export
policy," Levy said.
Following due diligence, EDF will submit a binding offer for
the reactor unit in the last quarter of 2015 with a view to
closing the transaction in the second half of 2016.
EDF said the acquisition of a 51 to 75 percent stake in the
reactor business would have a neutral impact on its 2018 cash
flow and it would be completely protected from any risks related
to Areva's long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor in Finland, where
Areva's customer TVO is claiming billions of euros in damages.
In a separate statement, Areva said it had financing needs
totaling 7 billion euros for the 2015-17 period. It added that
it expected asset sales would generate about 2.4 billion euros
and that it would contribute own funds of 1.2 billion.
But it added that it would need a "significant" capital
increase. Both EDF and Areva are more than 85 percent owned by
the French state.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
