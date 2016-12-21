BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Isela Costantini resigned as chief executive officer of Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's state-run airline, for "personal reasons" on Wednesday, two spokeswomen for the transportation ministry said.

She will be replaced by Mario Dell'Acqua, head of state-run airport logistics company Intercargo, the spokeswomen said.

Costantini, a private-sector veteran who previously ran the local arm of General Motors Co, had been appointed to turn around the cash-strapped airline by President Mauricio Macri shortly after his inauguration a year ago. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)