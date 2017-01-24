BUENOS AIRES Jan 24 Argentina this week will sell up to 12.5 billion pesos ($782 million) worth of reopened inflation-adjusted peso bonds maturing in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The sale will take place between Wednesday and Thursday, a week after the country sold $7 billion of dollar bonds.

The bond will yield 2.5 percent above a reference coefficient linked to the inflation rate. Argentina's government sees inflation at 17 percent this year, though economists see it exceeding 20 percent.

"The bonds will accrue interest over adjusted balances as of the issue date at a rate of 2.5 percent per year, which will be payable per semester due on January 22 and July 22 of each year until maturity," the statement said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)