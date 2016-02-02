UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES Feb 2 Argentina has reached a preliminary deal with Italian holders of its defaulted debt, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Tuesday.
"We have reached a pre-agreement to settle the unpaid debt worth about $900 million," Prat-Gay told a news conference.
The bonds held by the Italian creditors amounts to about 15 percent of the outstanding debt owed by the South American country stemming from its $100 billion default in 2002. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
