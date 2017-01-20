BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
SYDNEY Jan 20 Sales of new homes in Australia rebounded sharply in November in a sign the boom in residential construction has a while to run yet, an industry survey reported on Friday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large-volume builders showed new home sales rose a seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent in November.
Sales of houses increased by 5.2 percent, while apartment sales jumped 9.3 percent.
"At this stage of the new home building cycle that's a very impressive result - this is already the largest and longest national new home construction cycle in history," said HIA chief economist, Harley Dale.
"A healthy outlook for new home construction in the first half of 2017 is good news for the Australian economy, because of the huge impact that new home construction has on broader economic activity." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.