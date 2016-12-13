SYDNEY, Dec 13 Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities in the third quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed economists had expected home prices to rise a median 2.3 percent in the quarter on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. Estimates ranged between a rise of 0.5 percent to a rise of 5.6 percent. HOME PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average +1.5 +3.5 Sydney +2.6 +3.2 Melbourne +1.7 +6.9 Brisbane +0.2 +3.1 Adelaide +0.9 +3.2 Perth -1.6 -4.0 Hobart +2.3 +6.8 Darwin -1.2 -7.2 Canberra +0.8 +5.5 For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook)