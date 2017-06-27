SYDNEY, June 27 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the nation's No.1 mortgage lender, hiked interest-only
home loan rates by 30 basis points on Tuesday, as the "Big Four"
heed policy makers' calls to defuse financial stability risks by
slowing lending.
The move follows similar actions by its three main rivals -
ANZ Banking Group, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Corp - as regulators fret over
financial stability risks amid rising housing prices and
record-high household debt.
It was the second out-of-cycle increase - not in lock-step
with central bank action - by the "Big Four" in just three
months. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held rates
steady at a record low 1.50 percent after last easing in August
2016.
The change, effective July 7, will bring CBA's investor
interest-only rate to 6.24 percent and owner-occupied
interest-only rate to 5.77 percent.
At the same time, the bank said it will lower variable
interest rates by 3 basis points on principal and interest home
loans to 5.22 percent for owner occupiers.
"These changes help us keep the right balance in our home
loan portfolio, in line with what our regulators require," said
Matt Comyn, group executive of retail banking services.
Regulators have intensified pressure on the quartet to slow
down lending, in particular interest-only loans which are
massively favoured by speculative investors and have been a key
driver of rapid home price gains in recent years.
Policy makers are worried excessive debt in the property
market will hurt spending elsewhere in the economy and lead to
financial stability risks as the household debt-to-income ratio
has climbed to an all-time peak of 189 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)