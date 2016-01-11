DETROIT Jan 11 Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to launch a plug-in hybrid vehicle in North America by 2018 in response to increasingly tough and more stringent U.S. fuel economy requirements, the company's top executive said at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said the company is also considering pure, all-electric battery cars for the market.

Along with a fuel-cell car, Hachigo said Honda will focus on plug-in and electric vehicle models to meet the tough new fuel-economy requirements. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)