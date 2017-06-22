(Adds more info from central bank statement, context)
BAKU, June 22 Azerbaijan's central bank kept its
key refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent on Thursday, taking
a cautious approach despite seeing stronger economic activity
and signalling a possible cut later this year.
Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 0.2 percent
month-on-month in May, at the same pace as in April. The central
bank said on Thursday that average annual inflation was at 13.8
percent.
"Short-term inflation risks are limited ... and inflation
expectations ... should be slowing from the second half of this
year," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank said a key rate cut was possible in the
second half of this year, depending on the inflation and
economic conditions.
The central bank said on Thursday that the economic activity
in the non-oil sector grew by 3.9 percent in the five months of
2017. The balance of payments was at $0.7 billion in the first
quarter, after minus $2.5 billion a year ago.
Azerbaijan, an energy-rich ex-Soviet republic, has seen its
economy shrinking and its currency weakening as oil prices have
fallen. As the economy has slumped, bad loans have increased and
capital dwindled at Azeri banks. Several banks have lost their
licenses.
The country's biggest, state-run International Bank of
Azerbaijan, has recently launched a restructuring of more than
$3 billion of its debt.
Another state company, Azerbaijan Railways, or ADY, has
issued a request for proposal for a financial adviser earlier
this month to explore options available to ADY for the financing
of its future capital expenditures and the possible refinancing
of certain existing liabilities.
The central bank, which plans to hold its next board meeting
on Aug. 1, said that the manat currency rate was expected to be
stable till the end of the year.
The central bank has kept an upper level of liquidity
operations corridor unchanged at 18 percent and lowered the
corridor's low level to 10 percent from 12 percent.
