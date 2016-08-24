* Group cuts 2016 CAPEX to PLN 1.6 bln from PLN 2.0 bln

* Sticks to PLN 7 bln CAPEX target by 2020

* Scales down plans for new power plant

* Q2 net profit well below forecast

* Shares fall (Adds details on CAPEX)

WARSAW, Aug 24 Grupa Azoty, Poland's largest chemicals maker, has cut its 2016 capital expenditure target by 20 percent to 1.6 billion zlotys ($420 million) after its second quarter profit fell more than expected.

Shares were down 4 percent at 1158 GMT, underperforming a flat market. Azoty said its decision to cut spending, including scaling down plans for a new power plant, was driven largely by weak prices for its fertiliser products.

"We have cut the cost of many projects. Also, for many reasons, some of the projects were postponed to 2017," chief finance officer Pawel Lapinski told a news conference on Wednesday.

Despite the fall in profits, Azoty said its cash position is strong and it does not rule out takeovers in Poland and abroad.

It reported net profit of 44 million zlotys ($12 million) in the second quarter on sales down 5 percent year-on-year at 2.2 billion zlotys. Analysts had expected net profit of 117 million zlotys on sales of 2.05 billion zlotys.

"The main surprise is in the fertiliser segment. Commodity prices fell significantly, but the product prices surprised even more, which results in shrinking margins. The company has been hit by the situation on global markets," said Raiffeisen Centrobank equities analyst Dominik Niszcz.

The group had planned to spend spend 1.2 billion zlotys on a new gas-fuelled, 400 megawatt (MW) unit power plant in Pulawy, eastern Poland.

It is now considering switching the fuel from gas to coal and reducing the capacity by half. Final decisions will be taken in October, Azoty said.

The 7 billion zlotys capex target for 2014-2020 mainly covers the Pulawy project and a planned 1.7 billion zlotys investment in a new unit for propylene production, Azoty said.

The downward trend in urea prices since the end of April continued until the end of June, it said.

"The long-term downtrend in fertiliser prices, continuing for several years, also follows from the lower-than-expected demand in China and India, which -- as the agricultural industry experts believe -- will translate into declines in nitrate fertiliser prices in Europe," Azoty also said.

CFO Lapinski saw no significant fluctuations in fertiliser prices in the second half of the year.

($1 = 3.8170 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman/Ruth Pitchford)