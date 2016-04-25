LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Luigi Rizzo as head of its investment banking in Europe and named a trio of bankers as co-heads of global mergers and acquisitions.

Rizzo was previously BAML's head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He joined the bank in 2013 from Goldman Sachs, where he spent 20 years, including leading its EMEA financial institutions advisory practice.

A memo sent to staff on Monday said as head of investment banking for EMEA, Rizzo will report locally to Bob Elfring, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking, and globally to Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi, co-heads of global investment banking.

BAML also appointed Patrick Ramsey, Jack MacDonald and Adrian Mee as co-heads of global M&A, according to a separate memo to staff.

Ramsey and MacDonald are currently co-heads of Americas M&A and Mee is head of international M&A. They will remain based in New York, Palo Alto and London, respectively. (Reporting by Steve Slater)