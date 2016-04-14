DHAKA, April 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
government of Bangladesh has indicated it is unlikely to abandon
its push to build more coal-fired power plants despite growing
opposition among local people and environmentalists.
At least four people died and many were injured at
Banshkhali in Chittagong earlier this month, when police opened
fire at violent protests against the construction of a
1,320-megawatt (MW) coal plant in the southeastern coastal area.
In response, the government unofficially said on April 9
that work at the $2.4 billion power plant would be suspended for
15 days, while it carries out an assessment of the plant's
environmental impact, led by Bangladeshi and foreign scientists.
Dhaka plans to set up 25 coal-fired power plants by 2022, to
generate 23,692 MW, in order to meet rising electricity demand.
Of the total, 16 will be built by the public sector and nine by
the private sector.
Environmentalists say the risks those fossil fuel plants
could pose to nature and the livelihoods of local people are not
being properly investigated.
Anu Muhammad, member secretary of the National Committee to
Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, said the
Banshkhali plant does not have an approved environmental impact
assessment (EIA), yet private company SS Power Ltd - a joint
venture between Bangladeshi and Chinese firms - has already
started work at the site.
"The site selected is located in a coastal area where
climate change risk is high," he said. "Establishing such plants
in coastal areas will be dangerous."
POWER-HUNGRY
Monowar Islam, secretary of the government's power division,
said Bangladesh is a power-hungry country that needs huge
amounts of electricity to develop.
It is highly dependent on natural gas reserves that are
dwindling, he said. "We have no other options but to go for coal
- the long-term solution is coal-based power plants," he told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Currently only 2 percent of Bangladesh's power is generated
using coal.
Islam said the advanced technology now used in coal-fired
plants would curb the environmental risks cited by opponents.
The Banshkhali plant has yet to get its EIA report vetted by
the department of environment, but the plant already has site
clearance, he noted.
The plant cannot be relocated, as the process to select the
site took five years, he added.
SUNDARBANS THREAT
There is fierce opposition to another planned coal plant in
Rampal, near the protected Sundarbans, the world's largest
mangrove forest. The plant is a joint project between the
state-run power companies of Bangladesh and India.
India has previously tried to set up coal-fired power plants
in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, which would have used
the same technology, but was forced to cancel those projects
amid environmental protests.
"The government of Bangladesh is overlooking people's
concerns," said Atiq Rahman, executive director of the
Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies.
Even the department of environment has raised questions over
the EIA for the Rampal plant, conducted by the ministry of
energy, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"There was no public and experts' participation in the EIA.
Laws have not been followed properly in this case," Rahman said.
The government did not explore alternative sites for the
Rampal plant even though environmentalists and local people have
waged a long-running campaign against the possible damage it
could cause to the low-lying Sundarbans, a world heritage site.
"There is administrative arrogance," Rahman said.
UNESCO officials recently visited the Sundarbans to assess
the possible impact of the power plant on the flora and fauna of
the mangrove forests.
In the past, when oil tankers and boats carrying fertiliser
sank in the Shela River near the Sundarbans, the U.N. body
expressed concern over possible harm to biodiversity.
Ainun Nishat, a respected environmentalist and professor
emeritus at Brac University in Dhaka, said the department of
environment had approved the EIA report for Rampal - but with
many conditions attached.
"Everything should be as per the laws concerned. The
government should fulfill all these conditions before setting up
the plant," he said.
IMPORTANT ECOSYSTEMS
Md Khalequzzaman, professor of geology at Lock Haven
University in Pennsylvania, said Rampal was not the best place
for a coal-fired power plant.
"There are valid concerns about the proposed plant being so
close to the Sundarbans," he said by e-mail.
"No country with a commitment to preserve ecologically
sensitive areas, including India, will allow such a plant on
their ground, and Bangladesh should not allow it either."
Bangladesh's past record points to a risk of spills, thermal
pollution and air pollution associated with power plant
operations, he added.
"The Sundarbans is too important an ecosystem to fiddle or
experiment with," he said.
Bangladesh needs electricity, but it should be produced in
less environmentally valuable areas, and at least 25 kilometres
away from forests, he added.
Khalequzzaman urged the government to look at alternative
energy scenarios, and to come up with a long-term energy policy
that fits with the global shift towards sustainable development.
Abu Naser Khan, chairman of the Save Environment Movement,
said the Rampal plant would one day turn into "cancer" for the
Sundarbans.
"The government should give importance to environmental
concerns and local people's anxiety before setting up any
coal-fired power plant," he added.
