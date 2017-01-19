UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Jan 19 The confirmation of billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. Commerce Secretary will not affect his investment fund's shareholdings in the Bank of Cyprus , WL Ross fund management company said on Thursday.
Responding to media speculation about WL Ross fund holdings in Bank of Cyprus group and Wilbur Ross's role as vice-chairman of the bank, his company said it would remain "actively involved" with the bank.
"WL Ross & Co is in discussions with the bank regarding Wilbur Ross's replacement on the board should he be confirmed," it said.
"WL Ross & Co. is pleased with the progress that Bank of Cyprus' management team is making regarding the execution of its strategy and looks forward to continuing to work together."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)
