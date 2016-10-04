SAO PAULO Oct 4 A month-long strike by
Brazilian bank workers has become the longest in 12 years,
underscoring the impasse between employers and staff amid the
nation's harshest recession in eight decades.
In a Tuesday statement, leaders from the Sindicato dos
Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the nation's biggest
banking industry union, said almost 10 rounds of negotiations
have yielded no accord.
The National Banking Federation last proposed on Sept. 28 an
annual wage increase of 7 percent, implying an
inflation-adjusted loss of 1.9 percent for bank workers. No new
round of talks has been set, the union said.
Branch service, unlike online and automated teller machine
channels, has been partially disrupted, the union said. Workers
seek a 14.8 percent hike in their salaries, an annual recurring
bonus equivalent to three months' wages and increased food and
child care stipends and other benefits.
Usually banks and unions tussle over pay raises at this time
every year, followed by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt
branch services.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)