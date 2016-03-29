LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - Senior Barclays investment banker Richard Boath, who sued the bank in a dispute over pay and was one of the senior people investigated by Britain's financial watchdog over a 2008 fundraising, has left the bank.

The Financial Conduct Authority listing of financial services professionals said Boath has been inactive since March 6 and a person with knowledge of the situation on Tuesday confirmed Boath had left the bank.

Barclays declined to comment.

No other details were immediately available.

Boath last year lodged a claim at a London employment tribunal in a dispute over pay. Details were not disclosed.

The hearing was due to be held in October, but it was postponed. The East London Employment Tribunal said on Tuesday Boath's claim was still live, but declined to comment further.

Boath was one of four individuals under scrutiny from authorities as part of Barclays' £12bn capital raising with Middle East investors in 2008, people with knowledge have previously said.

Boath was most recently Barclays' chairman of financial institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a role he had held for just over a year.

He had worked at Barclays since 2000. In early 2013 he was named as co-head of Barclays' EMEA financial institutions group, which combines investment banking and financing for banks and financial firms, and was previously co-head of global finance in EMEA.

