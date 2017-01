Sept 26 Barclays said it appointed Karen Frank to lead its international wealth business.

The company said Frank would also join the Barclays Corporate and International Executive Committee.

Frank joined Barclays in 2012 as a managing director in the Financial Sponsors Group (FSG) and is currently co-head of FSG, EMEA and a member of the Banking EMEA Operating Committee. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)