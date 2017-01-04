LONDON Jan 4 Britain's B&M European Value
Retail said it saw strong trading in its peak Christmas
period, helping UK like-for-like sales rise 7.2 percent in its
third quarter.
Chief Executive Simon Arora said the general merchandise
group's performance showed the strength of its value-based
offer.
"We have delivered our best ever Christmas trading and
served over 5.5 million customers in a single week in the UK
alone as we continue to gain market share," he said on
Wednesday.
"Our German business Jawoll has also performed well and our
first steps towards a faster pace of expansion are going to
plan."
The company reported total group revenue of 789.1 million
pounds ($967 million) for the quarter, up 20.5 percent in
constant currency.
($1 = 0.8159 pounds)
