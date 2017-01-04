LONDON Jan 4 Britain's B&M European Value Retail said it saw strong trading in its peak Christmas period, helping UK like-for-like sales rise 7.2 percent in its third quarter.

Chief Executive Simon Arora said the general merchandise group's performance showed the strength of its value-based offer.

"We have delivered our best ever Christmas trading and served over 5.5 million customers in a single week in the UK alone as we continue to gain market share," he said on Wednesday.

"Our German business Jawoll has also performed well and our first steps towards a faster pace of expansion are going to plan."

The company reported total group revenue of 789.1 million pounds ($967 million) for the quarter, up 20.5 percent in constant currency. ($1 = 0.8159 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)