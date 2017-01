NEW YORK Dec 12 Boeing Co said on Monday that it will cut production of its twin-aisle 777 jetliner to 5 a month in August 2017, a 40 percent reduction from the current rate of 8.3 a month.

The cut will affect employment and have a "modest impact" on Boeing's 2016 financial results, the company said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)