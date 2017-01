BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 The Brazilian government doesn't need to change its 4.5 percent inflation target that is ambitious, but achievable next year, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a central bank event in Buenos Aires, Goldfajn said emerging economies need to push for structural reforms to raise productivity before developed nations mop up global liquidity with higher interest rates. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Alonso Soto)