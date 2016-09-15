BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazil's federal police said
on Thursday they were conducting search and seizure warrants as
part of an investigation into fraudulent public contracts that
includes loans from the country's massive state development bank
BNDES.
In a statement, the police said they were also seeking 11
people for interrogation in three states as well as the federal
district in the latest phase of the investigation known as the
"Acronym Operation" that started last year.
The probe is the latest in a series of sweeping
anti-corruption investigations that has rattled Brazil's
political and business establishment in recent years.
Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday charged ex-President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's most popular politician, with
being in command of a massive corruption scheme at state-run oil
company Petrobras.
The police said they are now investigating a company for
paying bribes to help a construction firm get cheap BNDES loans
to finance projects in the Dominican Republic, Angola, Cuba,
Panama, Ghana and Mexico. They did not name the suspected
company or builder.
More than two dozen builders that include Odebrecht, Latin
America's largest engineering group, have been accused of
colluding to rig contracts at Petrobras.
Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief executive of the company
that bears with family's name, was sentenced in March to 19
years in jail for bribery, money laundering and organized crime
in the Petrobras kickback scandal.
