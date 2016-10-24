SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's federal police on
Monday sought corruption charges against former finance minister
and presidential chief of staff Antonio Palocci and accuse him
of running a bribery scheme that funneled money to the
former-ruling Workers Party's (PT).
Police said in their investigation sent to federal
prosecutors that Palocci conspired with construction firm
Odebrecht SA to pay 128 million reais ($41 million)
from 2006 to 2013 to the party, politicians and other officials
in return for winning bloated contracts from state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Police are also seeking corruption charges against former
Odebrecht Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Odebrecht and powerful
political strategist Joao Santana, the force behind the PT's
presidential campaigns.
Odebrecht is already serving a 19-year sentence for a
separate case in the Petrobras probe, while Santana faces other
corruption charges in the investigation.
Under Brazilian law, only prosecutors can file charges, a
process that can typically takes a month or longer.
Palocci's lawyer Jose Batochio said in a statement that his
client was innocent and that the police accusation amounted to
"literary fiction."
Reuters was not immediately able to reach lawyers for
Odebrecht. It was not clear if Sanata had an attorney.
Nearly 200 executives and former politicians have been
charged and 83 have already been found guilty in the Petrobras
probe. Prosecutors are seeking 38 billion reais ($12 billion) in
damages from companies and individuals involved.
Brazil's top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot is investigating 66
politicians - many sitting lawmakers - for participation in the
scheme, a number that could grow significantly as more of those
charged turn state's witnesses.
Palocci, a medical doctor by training, was former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's finance minister and a key player in
the 2002 election campaign that put the PT leader in the
presidential seat.
He also served as chief of staff to Lula's hand-picked
successor, Dilma Rousseff, ousted in an August impeachment trial
that ended 13 years of PT rule.
Palocci helped Lula change his image from leftist radical
into a business friendly and socially progressive leader who
finally secured election on his fourth bid.
As finance minister from 2003, he continued the
anti-inflation and pro-market policies of the previous centrist
government, helping calm financial markets' concerns about
Lula's presidency.
But Palocci was forced to resign in 2006 amid allegations he
lied to Congress about meeting with lobbyists at a mansion in
the capital Brasilia.
Witnesses testified before a congressional inquiry that
lobbyists and businessmen paid bribes to politicians at the
mansion in return for government contracts. Palocci maintained
his innocence and never faced charges in that scandal.
He joined Rousseff's administration as chief of staff.
However, he stepped down six months later amid media reports
that his personal wealth jumped by a factor of 20 as a
consultant for private companies while also serving in Congress
from 2006 to 2010.
($1 = 3.12 reais)
