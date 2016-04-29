SAO PAULO, April 29 Sete Brasil Participações SA
will file for protection from creditors as early as Friday, two
sources said on Friday, as months of tussling with the rig
builder's sole client and looming debt payments weighed on the
company.
Sete Brasil declined to comment.
Shareholders in Sete Brasil voted last Wednesday to allow
the company to seek bankruptcy protection after efforts to
secure a long-term contract with state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA failed. Petrobras, as Sete
Brasil's sole client is known, owns 5 percent of the rig leaser.
A source familiar with the decision told Reuters last week
that partners holding more than 90 percent of Sete Brasil
approved the plan, without detailing a timetable or a strategy
to do so.
Any petition seeking bankruptcy protection would be filed in
Rio de Janeiro, where Sete Brasil is based, said the two
sources, who asked for anonymity to speak freely about the plan.
The other shareholders, which have their combined 95 percent
stake in Sete Brasil in an investment vehicle known as FIP
Sondas, include pension funds Previ and Petros, investment firm
EIG Global Partners and banks Grupo BTG Pactual SA
and Banco Bradesco SA.
There has been a fierce battle between Petrobras and Sete
Brasil's shareholders, creditors and suppliers for a failed
government-sponsored plan to build the world's biggest
deep-water drilling fleet order. The $90 billion project began
to fall apart in 2014 when Petrobras and Sete Brasil became
engulfed in Brazil's worst corruption scandal.
Sete Brasil's collapse would be devastating not only for the
banks, pension funds and investment firms that backed the
project, but also for dozens of shipbuilders and manufacturers
supplying the company. More than 800,000 local shipbuilding jobs
could be destroyed, sparking about $12 billion in losses for the
economy, one of the sources said on Friday.
Both Petrobras and state development bank BNDES abandoned
the project as the corruption probe swelled, leaving Sete Brasil
moribund. BNDES reneged on prior commitments to refinance the
loans.
Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine and
officials at the company's exploration and production division
are at loggerheads over the Sete Brasil contract, sources
recently told Reuters. The tussle forced BTG Pactual and
creditors to write off part of the value of their investments
and loans to Sete Brasil.
The standstill period for which 15 billion reais worth of
loans to Sete Brasil were extended expires next month, the
sources said on Friday.
Lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Bradesco, Banco
Santander Brasil SA and state-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil SA
renewed the credit lines in February in exchange for access to
4.3 billion reais in collateral at government-backed naval fund
CDFMM.
($1 = 3.4471 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)