SAO PAULO Dec 9 Brazil's economic recovery is likely to be slower than expected after third-quarter economic data undershot market expectations, Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday.

"Current evidence indicates that the pickup in economic activity may take longer and be more gradual than previously forecast," Goldfajn said, according to the transcript a speech on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Patricia Duarte)