BRASILIA Dec 23 The Brazilian central bank
expects total outstanding credit to drop to an equivalent of 48
percent of gross domestic product in 2017, down from 49 percent
in 2016, even as it sees a 2 percent expansion of local credit
markets next year, central bank economist Tulio Maciel said on
Friday.
Outstanding loans by public banks are expected to grow by 3
percent in 2017, while loans from local private banks should
grow by 1 percent, Maciel said. Foreign private banks are
expected to increase lending by 2 percent, he added.
