BRASILIA Dec 6 Brazil's government expects to
reduce expenditures by about 687 billion reais ($200 billion)
between 2018 and 2027 with proposed changes to its costly
pension system, the government's pension secretary said on
Tuesday.
The proposal to overhaul Brazil's pension system, seen by
investors as the most important of President Michel Temer's
agenda to shore up the country's public finances, would
automatically adjust up the minimum age of retirement as the
population's life expectancy grows, pension secretary Marcelo
Caetano said.
Other changes would include removing tax exemptions on
revenues from exports and demand rural workers to start
contributing to the pensions system, Caetano told journalists.
The controversial pension reform plan at the heart of
Temer's austerity drive aims to shore up an economy mired in its
worst recession on record by bringing under control a widening
budget deficit. Temer unveiled the reform on Monday by saying it
was necessary to avoid a collapse in the pension system.
($1 = 3.4445 Brazilian reais)
