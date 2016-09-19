BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 A reform to cut overly generous pension benefits is necessary to prevent Brazil from becoming insolvent in coming years, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.
Speaking to business leaders in Sao Paulo, Meirelles said a recent recovery in consumer and business confidence shows the government is on the right path to solve Brazil's economic woes. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.